October 23, 2019 7:01 am
Abbas Doesn't Allow Palestinians to Go to Israeli Hospitals — Unless They're His Friends

by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, Sept. 26, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Lucas Jackson.

Israel’s Kan network has an expose on how the Palestinian Authority (PA) is endangering their citizens’ lives by forbidding their people to be treated in Israeli hospitals. There is, however, one exception: they allow their own relatives to go.

Earlier this year, Mahmoud Abbas claimed that the PA was paying Israeli hospitals too much to treat Palestinians, and that the Israeli hospitals were charging too much for their treatment. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohamad Shtayyeh recently repeated this claim to Physicians for Human Rights.

In reality, Palestinians are charged about 30 percent less than Israelis for similar procedures.

The PA’s hospital decision happened at the same time that Israel started to withhold tax revenues that were going to pay terrorists, so Abbas’ decision was merely petty and vindictive — and caused Palestinians to accept sub-par treatments.

The PA says it can send patients to Egypt and Jordan. Those hospitals are cheaper, but they simply aren’t as good. Just last week, a woman went to Jordan for treatment and returned in a coffin.

A few years ago, an Arab-Israeli doctor who worked at a hospital in Ramallah convinced some of his Jewish colleagues to participate in complex surgery. The surgery took about 10 hours and was a success. But the Palestinian hospital manager was furious.

“How could you bring in Israelis [Jews]? This is normalization; it is not allowed,” he raged. The Arab-Israeli doctor never did it again.

But for relatives of Palestinian Authority leaders, Israeli hospitals are available — and the PA pays for it!

Mahmoud Abbas, meanwhile, recently stayed in a Palestinian hospital for treatment, but brought in an Israeli doctor. His wife went to Israel for treatment.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

