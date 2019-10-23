Wednesday, October 23rd | 25 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Blue and White Leader Gantz Receives Mandate to Try to Form Government After Netanyahu Fails: ‘I Will Serve All Israeli Citizens’

Family Calls ‘Interview’ of Imprisoned Israeli-American Woman Naama Issachar a Russian Government PR Ploy

Hungarian Far-Right Mob Vandalizes Jewish Community Center in Budapest During Protest

Trump Claims Turkey’s Ceasefire in Northern Syria Now Permanent, Lifts Sanctions

UK Jewish Groups Condemn Desecration of Synagogue Cemetery

Solid Majority of US Jews Disapprove of President Trump’s Handling of Rising Antisemitism, New Survey Reveals

Why Anti-Zionism Is Worse Than Antisemitism

Sudan Upbeat on Prospects for Removal From US Terrorism List

Toyota Unit Partners With Israel’s OurCrowd in Search for Auto Tech

Mystery Martyr’s Church Unearthed in the Holy Land

October 23, 2019 3:36 pm
0

Family Calls ‘Interview’ of Imprisoned Israeli-American Woman Naama Issachar a Russian Government PR Ploy

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Naama Issachar. Photo: Facebook.

Russian media outlets carried an interview on Wednesday with the Israeli-American backpacker who was recently sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison after being arrested during a stopover at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in April when a small amount of cannabis was found in her luggage.

A global campaign has been undertaken on 26-year-old Naama Issachar’s behalf, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for her to be pardoned.

According to Russian media outlets, the interview occurred as Issachar was being visited by members of a human rights organization.

“I want to be reunited with my family and be set free,” Issachar was quoted as saying.

Related coverage

October 23, 2019 4:36 pm
0

Blue and White Leader Gantz Receives Mandate to Try to Form Government After Netanyahu Fails: ‘I Will Serve All Israeli Citizens’

Benny Gantz, the head of Israel's centrist Blue and White party, received the mandate to try to form a government...

Family members and Issachar’s lawyer called the interview a PR ploy by the Russian government to try to show that Issachar was not being mistreated.

Issachar’s lawyer, Alexey Dobrynin, told Israel’s Channel 12, “We were not informed about the visit at any stage. We were not allowed to visit inside the prison itself and we have no way of knowing under what conditions she is actually imprisoned there.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.