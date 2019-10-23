Family Calls ‘Interview’ of Imprisoned Israeli-American Woman Naama Issachar a Russian Government PR Ploy

Russian media outlets carried an interview on Wednesday with the Israeli-American backpacker who was recently sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison after being arrested during a stopover at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in April when a small amount of cannabis was found in her luggage.

A global campaign has been undertaken on 26-year-old Naama Issachar’s behalf, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for her to be pardoned.

According to Russian media outlets, the interview occurred as Issachar was being visited by members of a human rights organization.

“I want to be reunited with my family and be set free,” Issachar was quoted as saying.

Family members and Issachar’s lawyer called the interview a PR ploy by the Russian government to try to show that Issachar was not being mistreated.

Issachar’s lawyer, Alexey Dobrynin, told Israel’s Channel 12, “We were not informed about the visit at any stage. We were not allowed to visit inside the prison itself and we have no way of knowing under what conditions she is actually imprisoned there.”