Rapper Snoop Dogg Partners With Israeli Cannabis Company Seedo

CTech – American rapper Snoop Dogg is the new brand ambassador of Seedo, an at-home automated cannabis growing device developed by Haifa-headquartered startup Seedo, incorporated as Eroll Grow Tech, the company announced Monday. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Seedo’s devices, which are roughly the size of a mini-fridge, automatically create optimal growing conditions for cannabis and other plants, using computer vision technologies to monitor the plant’s condition and needs.

Snoop Dogg has entered an agreement with the company that will see him donating Seedo products to local communities and neighborhood organizations in his hometown of Long Beach, California. “Promoting a healthier lifestyle by providing my friends and communities with products that allow for growth in unused urban spaces is something I’m all the way down with,” he said in a statement.