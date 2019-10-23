Wednesday, October 23rd | 24 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Rapper Snoop Dogg Partners With Israeli Cannabis Company Seedo

Five US Officials Including Kushner, Mnuchin to Attend Saudi Financial Conference: Sources

Alibaba Sets Up Direct Shipping Route to Israel Ahead of Singles Day

Lieberman Calls Likud MKs ‘Chickens,’ Says They’ve ‘Buried Netanyahu Alive’

Report: Palestinian Convert to Judaism Arrested, Tortured by PA

Pontius Pilate Built Jerusalem’s ‘Pilgrimage Road,’ Say Israeli Archaeologists

Pentagon Official Overseeing Ukraine, Russia to Testify in Impeachment Inquiry

Russia Warns Syrian Kurdish YPG to Pull Back as Its Forces Move In

Trump’s Disgraceful Letter to Erdogan

Political Islam Is Declining in the Middle East

October 23, 2019 10:24 am
0

Rapper Snoop Dogg Partners With Israeli Cannabis Company Seedo

avatar by Adi Pick / CTech

Snoop Dogg in the music video for “International Love.” Photo: Screenshot.

CTech – American rapper Snoop Dogg is the new brand ambassador of Seedo, an at-home automated cannabis growing device developed by Haifa-headquartered startup Seedo, incorporated as Eroll Grow Tech, the company announced Monday. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Seedo’s devices, which are roughly the size of a mini-fridge, automatically create optimal growing conditions for cannabis and other plants, using computer vision technologies to monitor the plant’s condition and needs.

Snoop Dogg has entered an agreement with the company that will see him donating Seedo products to local communities and neighborhood organizations in his hometown of Long Beach, California. “Promoting a healthier lifestyle by providing my friends and communities with products that allow for growth in unused urban spaces is something I’m all the way down with,” he said in a statement.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.