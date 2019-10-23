Wednesday, October 23rd | 24 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Family Calls ‘Interview’ of Imprisoned Israeli-American Woman Naama Issachar a Russian Government PR Ploy

Hungarian Far-Right Mob Vandalizes Jewish Community Center in Budapest During Protest

Trump Claims Turkey’s Ceasefire in Northern Syria Now Permanent, Lifts Sanctions

UK Jewish Groups Condemn Desecration of Synagogue Cemetery

Solid Majority of US Jews Disapprove of President Trump’s Handling of Rising Antisemitism, New Survey Reveals

Why Anti-Zionism Is Worse Than Antisemitism

Sudan Upbeat on Prospects for Removal From US Terrorism List

Toyota Unit Partners With Israel’s OurCrowd in Search for Auto Tech

Mystery Martyr’s Church Unearthed in the Holy Land

Rapper Snoop Dogg Partners With Israeli Cannabis Company Seedo

October 23, 2019 1:14 pm
0

UK Jewish Groups Condemn Desecration of Synagogue Cemetery

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

The Chatham Memorial Synagogue cemetery in Rochester, Kent, United Kingdom. Photo: YouTube screenshot.

Leading UK Jewish groups on Wednesday condemned the recent desecration of a Jewish cemetery in Rochester, Kent.

The vandalism at the Chatham Memorial Synagogue cemetery in Rochester, Kent, apparently took place on the eve of Rosh Hashanah and was discovered an hour before the beginning of Yom Kippur. Tombstones were upended, pried out of the ground and smashed to pieces with sledgehammers.

The president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, Marie van der Zyl, said, “This disgraceful antisemitic vandalism will cause huge upset to the families of those buried in the cemetery and to all right-thinking people.”

“The low lives who perpetrated this hateful attack should face the full force of the law,” she added.

Related coverage

October 23, 2019 2:36 pm
0

Hungarian Far-Right Mob Vandalizes Jewish Community Center in Budapest During Protest

Hungarian neo-fascists vandalized a Jewish community center in Budapest on Wednesday during a nationalist march in the center of the capital...

Stephen Silverman of the Campaign Against Antisemitism said, “This cowardly act of vandalism must not go unpunished. We are grateful to Kent Police for their swift response.”

The Daily Mail quoted Dalia Halpern-Matthews, the chair of trustees at the 300-year-old Chatham Memorial Synagogue, as saying she “was in shock” when the vandalism was discovered.

“It’s difficult to describe the sense of horror at the disrespect and needless violence,” she noted.

The police currently have no leads, and there were no security cameras at the site, making identification of the perpetrators unlikely.

“It’s frustrating that there’s little chance of a prosecution because of this,” said Halpern-Matthews. “Police can’t even call it a hate crime even though it happened at the synagogue because there were no swastikas this time.”

She blamed the tense political atmosphere in Britain, particularly regarding the Brexit issue, for the incident and a general rise in antisemitism.

“Before the referendum the attacks were few and far between,” she said.

“We have now had swastikas drawn on the ground, human excrement spread on the front door, and stained-glass windows smashed on the day of my son’s bar mitzvah,” she stated.

“The damage done by Brexit is something we will be dealing with for generations,” she added. “It is any wonder people are behaving in this way when you hear how politicians speak in parliament? They are giving permission to hate.”

“There are so many parallels with 1930s Germany now,” she said, pointing out that most of the synagogue members had lost family in the Holocaust.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.