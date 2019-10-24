Thursday, October 24th | 25 Tishri 5780

October 24, 2019 2:26 pm
0

IDF Chief of Staff Warns of Potential Security Deterioration in Both North and South

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

An Israeli soldier stands near the border with Lebanon, Dec. 5, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun / File.

The IDF released its new five-year plan of operations on Thursday, with its chief of staff warning, “The situation is fragile in the north and south — and may deteriorate into a confrontation.”

The news site Mako reported that the publication of the plan was delayed as a result of the continuing political uncertainty in Israel, with coalition talks still underway and a caretaker government in charge. The army concluded, however, that it had “no choice but to move forward” in light of recent developments.

The IDF said the plan was intended to address “the multiplicity of events and the multiplicity of activities” on the security front.

The plan was formulated through a thorough assessment of the IDF’s capabilities, and was intended to address and design solutions to perceived flaws.

In addition, the plans deal with what is believed to be the central threat facing Israel: A decentralized enemy in an urban space equipped with precision weapons. This description fits both Hezbollah in the north and Hamas in the south.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi emphasized the threat from Hezbollah, saying, “Israel’s central strategic challenge lies in the northern arena: in the entrenchment of Iranian and other forces in Syria and the precision-missile project.”

“In both cases, it is an Iranian-led effort, using the territory of governments that are limited in their powers,” he added.

“For years, Hezbollah has ‘taken Lebanon prisoner,’ established its own army there, and it is the one that actually determines [Lebanon’s] ‘security policy,’” Kochavi stated.

