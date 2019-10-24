Thursday, October 24th | 25 Tishri 5780

October 24, 2019 10:29 am
Nvidia Partners With Israel-Based Blue White Robotics on Autonomous Vehicle Testing

avatar by Adi Pick / CTech

A Ford Fusion hybrid, Level 4 autonomous vehicle, used by Ford Motor and Domino’s Pizza to test a self-driving pizza delivery car in Michigan, is displayed during the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan, United States, January 16, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo.

CTech – Nvidia has partnered with Tel Aviv-based Blue White Robotics to develop autonomous vehicle test-beds, the latter announced Wednesday. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed. The test-bed will enable Israeli automakers and startups to test and certify different types of autonomous vehicle technologies, the company stated.

Founded in 2017, Blue White Robotics develops and offers several testing, licensing, and operating services for autonomous vehicles such as cars and drones.

