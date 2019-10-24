Nvidia Partners With Israel-Based Blue White Robotics on Autonomous Vehicle Testing

CTech – Nvidia has partnered with Tel Aviv-based Blue White Robotics to develop autonomous vehicle test-beds, the latter announced Wednesday. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed. The test-bed will enable Israeli automakers and startups to test and certify different types of autonomous vehicle technologies, the company stated.

Founded in 2017, Blue White Robotics develops and offers several testing, licensing, and operating services for autonomous vehicles such as cars and drones.