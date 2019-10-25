Czech Parliament Chamber Passes Anti-BDS Resolution

JNS.org – The lower chamber of the Czech Republic’s parliament passed a non-binding resolution on Tuesday condemning the anti-Israel BDS movement.

The final tally was 120-20.

The Chamber of Deputies resolution denounces “all manifestations of antisemitism directed against individuals, religious institutions and organizations, as well as the State of Israel, including the denial of the Holocaust.”

It also rebukes “any questioning of the State of Israel’s right of existence and defense” and “condemns all activities and statements by groups calling for a boycott of the State of Israel, its goods, services or citizens.”

Additionally, the resolution calls on the Czech government not to fund any pro-BDS and antisemitic groups, in addition to calling on the parliament to provide increased protection for people and institutions that could be targeted for antisemitic attacks.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz and the ADL applauded the resolution’s passage.

“I welcome the adoption of an important resolution, by the Czech Chamber of Deputies, condemning all forms of Antisemitism. I wish to thank our Czech friends for this step, which reflects the true friendship between our countries. I call on more Parliaments to follow suit,” tweeted Katz.

“Exemplary resolution by the Czech parliament to condemn #antiSemitism and BDS and to urge the government not to fund organizations that promote boycotts of Israel. With anti-Semitism on the rise, all European parliaments should follow this important move,” tweeted the ADL.

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations also applauded the move.

“We welcome the passage of a resolution this week by the Czech Chamber of Deputies which condemned antisemitism in all forms, including Holocaust denial and questioning of the State of Israel’s right to exist. It also rightfully recognized the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement as antisemitic in nature. With the alarming resurgence of antisemitism in Europe, this resolution represents an important and historic step,” said Arthur Stark, chairman, and Malcolm Hoenlein, executive vice chairman/CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

“In passing this measure, the Czech Republic set an example of emphatic support for the Jewish people and the Jewish state which we hope others will emulate in the future. The Conference wrote to the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Andrej Babiš, expressing appreciation for the measure and through him thanked those responsible for initiating the important resolution.”