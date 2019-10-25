Don’t Become Goliath, Break Your Company Into Smaller Factions, Says Richard Branson

Speaking about the importance of splitting up larger companies into smaller factions, Branson offered practical advice. “Have two or three new managing directors, and have two or three new sales managers, so each of those companies can get out there and you can be small and nimble again,” Branson said.

“Not taking yourself too seriously is another really important thing for branding,” Branson added.

Branson was joined on stage by a panel of high-level Israeli executives, including Gil Shwed, co-founder and CEO of Nasdaq-listed network and cloud security company Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.; Avishai Abrahami, co-founder and CEO of Tel Aviv-based Nasdaq-listed website building company Wix.com Ltd.; Ofra Strauss, chairperson of the board of directors of Israeli food and beverage manufacturer Strauss Group Inc.; and Omer Bar-Yohay, CEO of Israel-based aviation company Eviation Aircraft Ltd.