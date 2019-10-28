District Court Rejects Boycott of Israelis by Spanish City

JNS.org – A district Court in Barcelona recently issued a temporary injunction that rejects a boycott of Israeli individuals and businesses by the city of Molins de Rei.

The injunction is expected to be followed up in the coming months by a permanent ruling against the boycott, which the Spanish city of Molins de Rei has had in effect since 2013.

The ruling comes after an incident in November 2018 in which a Women’s Water Polo World League match between Israel and Spain, set to take place in Molins de Rei, was canceled just days before the match due to anti-Israel pressure on the city. Following public outrage, the match was permitted to take place, but played in private and without the public being allowed to attend.

“This type of boycott is rooted in anti-Semitism and is in clear violation of Spanish law,” said the legal think tank The Lawfare Project in a statement Wednesday. “Israeli persons and businesses cannot be discriminated against due to their national origin or religion.”

Related coverage Top Jewish Civil Rights Group Endorses US Congressional Resolution to Recognize Genocide of Armenians by Turkey A leading US-based Jewish civil rights group publicly endorsed on Monday a bipartisan House of Representatives resolution that recognizes the...