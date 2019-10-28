Monday, October 28th | 29 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

75% of Lawsuits Will be Handled Online Within a Decade, Says Haifa University Law Professor

Top Jewish Civil Rights Group Endorses US Congressional Resolution to Recognize Genocide of Armenians by Turkey

Jaguar-Land Rover Partners With Israeli Car Fleet Management Startup Fleetonomy

Shock in Germany as Far-Right Demagogue Björn Höcke Strengthens Position With Regional Election Victory for AfD

Global Jewish Leaders Stand In Solidarity to Honor the Memories of 11 Killed in Pittsburgh

Iranian Strike on Saudi Oil Facilities a ‘Global Wake-Up Call,’ Warns Former Air-Defense Official

‘Israeli Air Force One’ Almost Ready for Takeoff

Upcoming Netflix Docuseries Focuses on Story of Nazi Guard John Demjanjuk

Historic Copy of Hebrew Bible Returns to Spain to Go on Display in 2020

District Court Rejects Boycott of Israelis by Spanish City

October 28, 2019 10:41 am
0

Israel’s Second Attempt to Land Aircraft on Moon Just Years Away, Says Engineer

avatar by JNS.org

The final image sent by Israeli spacecraft Beresheet before it crash-landed on the moon. Photo: courtesy of Space IL.

JNS.org – A representative from the Israel Aerospace Industries talked on Tuesday about Israel’s continued hopes of becoming the fourth country to land softly on the moon, following a failed attempt in April.

Israel’s “Beresheet” aircraft crashed on the moon due to a computer glitch that prevented the spacecraft from slowing down properly during its descent.

“We are very proud and happy with the ‘Beresheet’ mission,” Ehud Hayun, a space systems engineer at Israel Aerospace Industries, which built the spacecraft, said at the 70th International Astronautical Congress. “It was the first of many. It’s made us the seventh country to orbit the moon, fourth to attempt landing.”

During his presentation, Hayun discussed what went wrong with the “Beresheet” mission and added that Israel will continue its efforts to land properly on the moon. He explained that the team behind “Beresheet” has mostly stayed on and intends to fly a new version of the aircraft in the next two to three years, according to Space.com.

Related coverage

October 28, 2019 2:25 pm
0

75% of Lawsuits Will be Handled Online Within a Decade, Says Haifa University Law Professor

CTech - Within a decade, about 75% of all lawsuits will be litigated online, according to Orna Rabinovich-Einy, an associate...

The successor to “Beresheet” will include upgraded computers, some design adjustments aimed at increasing its odds of landing softly and, unlike the original “Beresheet” spacecraft, an obstacle-avoidance system for landing.

Looking back at the attempted landing, Hayun said “on the technical level, things were very difficult because we had a huge task defined: the first low-cost lunar mission. We had no reference to look at. It’s never been done before.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.