October 28, 2019 10:28 am
Ukraine to Open Innovation Center in Jerusalem

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is welcomed to the presidential palace in Kiev by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 19, 2019. Photo: Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.

JNS.org – The Ukrainian government announced on Friday that it will open an innovation and investment center in Jerusalem.

“I congratulate the Ukrainian government on its official announcement to open an innovation and investment office in Jerusalem,” said Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz. “The office will be equivalent of a diplomatic office and will be a part of the Ukrainian embassy in Israel.” 

“The office’s opening is a result of the [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s] visit to Kiev during the summer and is an expression of the strong relationship between the two countries, as well as the two sides’ commitment to promote said relationship in all fields, with emphasis of economic cooperation, the high-tech field in particular,” said Katz.

“I instructed the ministry’s management to take care of the decision’s implementation as soon as possible,” he added. “This is an important achievement in strengthening Jerusalem’s standing in the world.”

