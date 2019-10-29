Tuesday, October 29th | 30 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Elderly Jewish Man Assaulted in German Capital Weeks After Halle Synagogue Shooting

Ex-UN Envoy Nikki Haley Blasts Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders for Plan to Condition US Military Aid to Israel on Humanitarian Relief for Hamas-Ruled Gaza

‘No Similarity Between Antisemitism and BDS,’ New Swedish Foreign Minister Tells Pro-Israel Legislator

In Appeals to Diaspora, Gantz Emphasizes Jewish Unity, Netanyahu Pledges to Fight Rising Global Antisemitism

NFL Player Wears Star of David on Cleats in Memory of Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre Victims

Jewish Labour MP Targeted for Ouster by Corbyn Supporters Retains Her Seat: ‘Victory!’

Jewish Students Criticize Duke University Security After Pro-Palestinian Activists Disrupt Speech by Former Israeli FM Tzipi Livni

Prime Minister Hariri Resigns as Lebanon Crisis Turns Violent

Turkey Says Kurdish YPG Still in Syria Border Area as Deadline Looms

Volkswagen to Test Autonomous Vehicles in Tel Aviv in 2022, Says Executive

October 29, 2019 12:08 pm
0

Australia Man Gets Maximum 36-Year Sentence for Rape, Murder of Israeli Student

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The late Aiia Maasarwe. Photo: YouTube screenshot.

Australia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday sentenced a 20-year-old man to at least 30 years in prison for rape and murder of international student Aiia Maasarwe in Melbourne this year.

Maasarwe, 21, was killed when walking home after a night out with friends in Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city, in January.

Cody Herrmann, 20, admitted to beating her with a metal pole, sexually assaulting her and setting her on fire.

“Women should be free to walk the streets alone without fear of being violently attacked by a stranger,” Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth said on Tuesday as she sentenced Herrmann to the maximum 36-year prison term.

Related coverage

October 29, 2019 5:16 pm
0

Elderly Jewish Man Assaulted in German Capital Weeks After Halle Synagogue Shooting

An antisemitic attack took place in Berlin on Monday, only weeks after an attempted mass shooting at a German synagogue. According...

He must serve 30 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Maasarwe was an Israeli exchange student whose death sparked a protest march in major cities across Australia calling for safety for women.

Maasarwe’s father, Saeed, traveled to Australia for the sentencing, and outside the court held back tears as he told reporters he would remember Aiia as a happy and helpful person.

“She looked at the people, doesn’t matter which religion which nation, which color,” he said after the sentencing. “This was Aiia. She liked all the people, all the humans. This is (how) I want to remember Aiia.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.