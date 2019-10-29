Tuesday, October 29th | 1 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Elderly Jewish Man Assaulted in German Capital Weeks After Halle Synagogue Shooting

Ex-UN Envoy Nikki Haley Blasts Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders for Plan to Condition US Military Aid to Israel on Humanitarian Relief for Hamas-Ruled Gaza

‘No Similarity Between Antisemitism and BDS,’ New Swedish Foreign Minister Tells Pro-Israel Legislator

In Appeals to Diaspora, Gantz Emphasizes Jewish Unity, Netanyahu Pledges to Fight Rising Global Antisemitism

NFL Player Wears Star of David on Cleats in Memory of Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre Victims

Jewish Labour MP Targeted for Ouster by Corbyn Supporters Retains Her Seat: ‘Victory!’

Jewish Students Criticize Duke University Security After Pro-Palestinian Activists Disrupt Speech by Former Israeli FM Tzipi Livni

Prime Minister Hariri Resigns as Lebanon Crisis Turns Violent

Turkey Says Kurdish YPG Still in Syria Border Area as Deadline Looms

Volkswagen to Test Autonomous Vehicles in Tel Aviv in 2022, Says Executive

October 29, 2019 5:16 pm
0

Elderly Jewish Man Assaulted in German Capital Weeks After Halle Synagogue Shooting

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The Berlin skyline. Photo: H.Helmlechner via Wikimedia Commons.

An antisemitic attack took place in Berlin on Monday, only weeks after an attempted mass shooting at a German synagogue.

According to Israeli news network Kan, citing Berlin police, a 70-year-old Jewish man was accosted in the street in the Karow neighborhood of the German capital by a man using antisemitic language.

The victim responded verbally and was then physically attacked. He suffered blows to his head and chin, and fell to the ground.

Berlin Mayor Michael Muller said of the incident, “Such things, given our historical background, are simply forbidden to occur in our city.”

“It is forbidden for such incidents to become normal,” he added.

The incident came after a shooting at a synagogue in the central German city of Halle on Oct. 9. A neo-Nazi gunman attempted to blast his way into the synagogue on Yom Kippur, presumably in order to attack the worshipers inside.

He was prevented from doing so by a heavy locked door, as congregation members and guests barricaded themselves inside. The assailant then randomly gunned down two passersby before being arrested.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.