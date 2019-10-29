Elderly Jewish Man Assaulted in German Capital Weeks After Halle Synagogue Shooting

An antisemitic attack took place in Berlin on Monday, only weeks after an attempted mass shooting at a German synagogue.

According to Israeli news network Kan, citing Berlin police, a 70-year-old Jewish man was accosted in the street in the Karow neighborhood of the German capital by a man using antisemitic language.

The victim responded verbally and was then physically attacked. He suffered blows to his head and chin, and fell to the ground.

Berlin Mayor Michael Muller said of the incident, “Such things, given our historical background, are simply forbidden to occur in our city.”

“It is forbidden for such incidents to become normal,” he added.

The incident came after a shooting at a synagogue in the central German city of Halle on Oct. 9. A neo-Nazi gunman attempted to blast his way into the synagogue on Yom Kippur, presumably in order to attack the worshipers inside.

He was prevented from doing so by a heavy locked door, as congregation members and guests barricaded themselves inside. The assailant then randomly gunned down two passersby before being arrested.