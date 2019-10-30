Belgium’s First Female Prime Minister is Also Jewish

JNS.org – Belgium’s first female prime minister, Sophie Wilmès, is Jewish.

On Sunday, she replaced Charles Michel and will lead an interim government until a coalition is formed. Michel left for a European Union position after his cabinet broke up last year. Both belong to the center-left MR Party.

Wilmès’s mother is an Ashkenazic Jew who lost several relatives in the Holocaust.

The 44-year-old holds a degree in applied communication and a degree in financial management, and previously worked as an economic and financial adviser in a law firm.

