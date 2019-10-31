Ahead of SJP Conference, Warnings Come of Group ‘Associated With Violence’

JNS.org – Ahead of the National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP) conference at the University of Minnesota this weekend, the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) released a report calling on universities to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism as a guideline to fight Jew-hatred on campus.

The report examines how NSJP is a main driver of Jew-hatred on campus.

NSJP promotes antisemitic rhetoric and is “associated with violence and terror ideologically and politically,” according to the ISGAP report.

Dozens of examples cited show NSJP and its members committing gross violations of IHRA’s definition of antisemitism, which includes examples of demonizing Israel, applying double standards on Israel, labeling Jewish students and Israel advocates as racists and apartheid supporters, and denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination.

The report’s findings include that NSJP was founded in 2010 at a forum sponsored in part by the BDS National Committee, a coalition that includes multiple US-designated terrorist organizations; NSJP regularly features and expresses support for convicted terrorists at its events and throughout its social media; and its “Points of Unity” statement calls for “ending Israel’s occupation and colonization of all Arab lands” or the destruction of the State of Israel.

“For centuries, the most violent antisemitic attacks on Jews, including expulsions and pogroms, were rationalized by a need to bring justice to other groups,” said renowned human-rights advocate and ISGAP Chairman Natan Sharansky. “Today, the new antisemitism is brought to the world of academia under the pretext of justice for Palestinians. All those who value both justice and academic freedom should be resisted to it.”

“NSJP is a hate-filled group that promotes antisemitism, plain and simple,” said ISGAP Executive Director Charles Asher Small. “Universities need to protect their students and secure safe learning environments by ending all funding to NSJP, and holding the organization accountable for their actions. Would university administrators permit the KKK to have a national conference on campus? Why then are we allowing an ideology of hate that targets specific groups to influence our universities?”