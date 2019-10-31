Thursday, October 31st | 3 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Photographer Wins Prize for Photographs of Polar Bears

Rocket Fired From Gaza Into Southern Israel, IDF Hits Back With Strikes on Hamas Targets

Jewish Actor Seth Rogen Talks About Favorite ‘Sesame Street’ Memories, Watching Israeli Version ‘Rechov Sumsum’

University of Illinois Student Leader Hailed for ‘Courageous’ Stand With Jewish Community in Fight Against Anti-Israel Resolution

Two Major Party Groups, Prominent UK Rabbi Advise Against Voting for Corbyn-Led Labour

US Forces Seen Patrolling in Syria Near Turkish Border

Twitter Bans Political Ads; Facebook’s Zuckerberg Defends Them

Israeli Drone Targeted by Anti-Aircraft Missile Over Lebanon

China’s Haier Looks to Israeli Tech to Make Its Fridges Smarter, Says Exec

US-China Trade War an Opportunity for Israeli Tech, Says Venture Capitalist

October 31, 2019 4:24 pm
0

Jewish Actor Seth Rogen Talks About Favorite ‘Sesame Street’ Memories, Watching Israeli Version ‘Rechov Sumsum’

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Seth Rogen and Oscar the Grouch. Photo: Screenshot.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the airing of the first episode of “Sesame Street,” Jewish actor Seth Rogen reflected on his favorite memories from the popular children’s show, which included him watching its Israeli version.

In a video posted on YouTube last week, Rogen told “Sesame Street” character Oscar the Grouch about the show, “I would watch it every morning before school as I ate a rice cake sandwich. And I was often very grouchy and you actually made me feel a little better for being grouchy all the time…Also, I’d watch your cousin, I think he’s your cousin, Moishe Oofnik on ‘Rechov SumSum,’ the Israeli Sesame Street.”

Rogen is one of the show’s celebrity fans sharing their favorite “Sesame Street” memories under the hashtag #ThisIsMyStreet leading up to the season 50 launch on Saturday, Nov. 16, on HBO.

Watch the full video below:

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.