Jewish Actor Seth Rogen Talks About Favorite ‘Sesame Street’ Memories, Watching Israeli Version ‘Rechov Sumsum’

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the airing of the first episode of “Sesame Street,” Jewish actor Seth Rogen reflected on his favorite memories from the popular children’s show, which included him watching its Israeli version.

In a video posted on YouTube last week, Rogen told “Sesame Street” character Oscar the Grouch about the show, “I would watch it every morning before school as I ate a rice cake sandwich. And I was often very grouchy and you actually made me feel a little better for being grouchy all the time…Also, I’d watch your cousin, I think he’s your cousin, Moishe Oofnik on ‘Rechov SumSum,’ the Israeli Sesame Street.”

Rogen is one of the show’s celebrity fans sharing their favorite “Sesame Street” memories under the hashtag #ThisIsMyStreet leading up to the season 50 launch on Saturday, Nov. 16, on HBO.

Watch the full video below: