Thursday, October 31st | 2 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Backed by Iran, Seeks Rocket-Launchers in West Bank

Wildfires Continue to Burn California, North and South, as Jewish Institutions React

Ahead of SJP Conference, Warnings Come of Group ‘Associated With Violence’

Toronto Raptors Object to BDS Claiming Victory Behind Canceled Israel Trip

Report: Mnuchin Proposes FDA Branch in Israel, Meets With Health Officials

Senators Launch Bipartisan Task Force to Combat Antisemitism

Israeli Embassies Up Security Over Iran Attack Threat

Israeli Security Forces Stop Knife Attack in Hebron

US to Renew Waivers Allowing Non-Proliferation Work With Iran, Sources Say

Senators Sanders and Warren Offer ‘The Squad’ Squalid Middle East Peace Plans

October 31, 2019 9:57 am
0

Wildfires Continue to Burn California, North and South, as Jewish Institutions React

avatar by JNS.org

Fires in Northern and Southern California continue to be fueled by dry conditions and strong winds almost a week after they began, Oct. 30, 2019. Photo: YouTube.

JNS.org – Wildfires and heavy winds continue to make life challenging for residents of California. While life continues as normal for many in the major population centers like Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, others don’t have to go far to experience the smoky haze, evacuation orders and power outages associated with major parts of the state.

In Simi Valley, where winds were gusting more than 50 miles per hour this morning, the Easy Fire was reported around 6:30 am on Wednesday. Within hours, it had burned 1,300 acres, and had moved ever closer to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. Classes at the nearby Brandeis-Bardin Campus of the American Jewish University were canceled, and the Torah scrolls from Congregation B’nai Emet in Simi Valley were evacuated, as were some congregants.

state of emergency was declared earlier this week by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and remains in effect as fires continue to be fueled by dry conditions and strong winds.

In Northern California, the Kincade Fire continues to burn in Sonoma County, where it has already destroyed more than 76,000 acres, though the damage seems to have spared the county’s largest population center, Santa Rosa. That is in stark contrast to the Tubbs Fire that occurred two years ago in October 2017, which destroyed many homes in the city.

Related coverage

October 31, 2019 9:44 am
0

Ahead of SJP Conference, Warnings Come of Group ‘Associated With Violence’

JNS.org - Ahead of the National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP) conference at the University of Minnesota this weekend,...

Camp Newman, a Union of Reform Judaism camp located in Santa Rosa, lost 80 percent of its buildings in the 2017 Tubbs Fire. They have yet to be rebuilt; a groundbreaking is scheduled for later this fall.

“Thankfully, the Kincade Fire has averted us, and we have remained completely safe,” said Alaina Yoakum, director of marketing and communication at Camp Newman. “We were in an evacuation zone, but all the reports we are hearing are positive.”

Noting that some Camp Newman families are being impacted by the fires either in northern or southern California, Yoakum said the camp is planning to send out a tip sheet with ways people can help.

“I think everyone in the community who isn’t directly impacted is looking for ways to reach out and help others in the community,” she explained. “We are really lucky because after the Tubbs Fire, we created all these great relations with our neighbors, with the firefighters and others in community. We have this network of support that didn’t exist then, and we have all been reaching out and communicating.”

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, the Getty Fire, which is only 27 percent contained and has burned some 740 acres, once again caused the closure of several Jewish institutions, including the Milken Community Schools and Wise School.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.