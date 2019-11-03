Sunday, November 3rd | 5 Heshvan 5780

November 3, 2019 10:41 am
City of Poway, Calif., Set to Rename Street in Memory of Chabad Shooting Victim

avatar by JNS.org

A casket carrying the body of Lori Gilbert-Kaye, the sole fatality of Saturday’s synagogue shooting at the Congregation Chabad synagogue in Poway, is carried at El Camino Memorial cemetery in San Diego, California, April 29, 2019. Photo: Reuters / John Gastaldo.

JNS.org – The city council in Poway, Calif., will consider a proposal on Nov. 5 to change the name of a short street in memory of Lori Lynn Gilbert-Kaye, the only fatality in the shooting earlier this year at Chabad of Poway.

Under the proposal, Eva Drive would become Lori Lynn Lane. It is located near where the 60-year-old congregant lived with her husband, Dr. Howard Kaye, about a mile from the synagogue.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus said that people associated with Chabad approached the city to propose the street-name change.

“They did all the groundwork, and our team got the obstacles out of the way,” he said. “It should have unanimous and enthusiastic support.”

Three people, including senior Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, were wounded on April 27 when lone gunman John Earnest shot at worshippers during Shabbat-morning services.

Earnest has pleaded not guilty to state and federal charges, including 113 federal hate crime-related counts.

If convicted of the murder charge, the 20-year-old could face the death penalty, though prosecutors haven’t said what sentence they would seek.

He is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 5 for a status hearing, at which time a trial date will likely be set.

