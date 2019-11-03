Major Jewish Groups Applaud Twitter for ‘Belated’ Shut Down of Hamas, Hezbollah Accounts

Major Jewish groups applauded the micro-blogging website Twitter on Sunday for suspending a series of accounts affiliated with the terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

“Thank you @Twitter for suspending the accounts of Hamas and Hezbollah,” Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, tweeted.

Referring to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Greenblatt added, “US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations do not belong on the platform. Let’s hope all platforms follow @jack’s lead.”

Thank you @Twitter for suspending the accounts of Hamas and Hezbollah. US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations do not belong on the platform. Let's hope all platforms follow @jack's lead. https://t.co/tvDeqA9CTT — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) November 3, 2019

The American Jewish Committee also weighed in, pointing out that while Twitter has accepted that there is no difference between the “military” and political wings of terrorist groups, the European Union continues to separate the two.

“@Twitter is finally recognizing these terrorist groups for what they are and shutting them down,” the organization said. “But would you believe that others — including the EU — still refuse to recognize all of Hezbollah as a terrorist group?”

.@Twitter is finally recognizing these terrorist groups for what they are and shutting them down. But would you believe that others—including the EU—still refuse to recognize all of Hezbollah as a terrorist group? Join us: https://t.co/r0OtayNpdChttps://t.co/aBnI81sYvQ — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) November 3, 2019

The Simon Wiesenthal Center responded by tweeting, “Belated but welcome anti-terrorist moves by @Twitter — hope others will follow.”

Belated but welcome anti-terrorist moves by @Twitter – hope others will follow https://t.co/whEqAi9bEm via @timesofisrael — SimonWiesenthalCntr (@simonwiesenthal) November 3, 2019

A Twitter spokesman explained the ban to AFP by saying, “There is no place on Twitter for illegal terrorist organizations and violent extremist groups.”

Twitter’s decision came after a letter was sent by four US congressmen, Brian Fitzpatrick, Max Rose, Tom Reed, and Josh Gottheimer, that criticized Twitter’s policy regarding terrorist groups.

“If you believe that Twitter is better at determining violent extremist content than the United States Government’s interagency process, then we urge you to come testify before Congress to explain your own process and how it differs from that of the State and Treasury Departments,” the congressmen wrote.