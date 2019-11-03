Parents of Jewish Journalist Slain by ISIS Thank Trump for ‘Eliminating’ al-Baghdadi

JNS.org – The parents of Jewish journalist Steven Sotloff, who was beheaded by ISIS in September 2014 after being kidnapped in August 2013 once he crossed into Syria from Turkey, noted their gratitude to the US military and President Donald Trump for “eliminating” ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“The Sotloff family is thankful to President Trump, our brave US special forces and all involved intelligence allies for pinpointing and eliminating ISIS leader al-Baghdadi without suffering any US military casualties,” said Steven Sotloff’s mother, Shirley Sotloff, reading from a televised statement on Oct. 27, while her husband stood alongside her in front of their home. “While the victory will not bring our beloved son Steven back to us, it is a significant step in the campaign against ISIS.”

Al-Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest, killing himself and what has now confirmed to be two of his children, during a raid of his compound by US forces in Syria on Saturday.

In originally announcing al-Baghdadi’s death, Trump mentioned Sotloff and others killed by ISIS by name.