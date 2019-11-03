Sunday, November 3rd | 5 Heshvan 5780

November 3, 2019 10:21 am
0

Report: Pro-Palestinian Group ‘Main Driver of Jew-Hatred on Campus’

avatar by JNS.org

An ‘apartheid wall’ erected by Students for Justice in Palestine at University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign. Photo: SJP at UIUC.

JNS.org – A report released on Wednesday argued that the pro-Palestinian student group National Students for Justice in Palestine is a “main driver of Jew-hatred on campus” at many colleges.

The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy released the 96-page report ahead of NSJP’s conference this weekend at the University of Minnesota.

Dozens of examples of NSJP members committing “gross violations” of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism were cited in the report, as well as examples of the group’s leaders and official university chapters allegedly spreading antisemitism on social media and at national conferences.

The report, which took about eight months of research, added that the group, founded in 2010, regularly features and expresses support for convicted terrorists, and has been associated with “violence and terror ideologically and politically.”

“Leaders of this organization (NSJP) are spreading vile, vicious forms of antisemitism and they are intimidating students,” Charles Asher Small, co-author of the ISGAP report and a research scholar at St. Antony’s College, Oxford, told Fox News. “They call for the elimination of the State of Israel and any form of Jewish sovereignty in the Middle East. And, anybody on campus that supports Israel or Israelis have become targets of a very aggressive campaign, be it faculty or students. They try to intimate and silence.”

Small said he hopes the new ISGAP report “will start to create awareness and a public conversation on academic freedom and incitement to hatred.”

