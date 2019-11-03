Sunday, November 3rd | 5 Heshvan 5780

November 3, 2019 11:25 am
0

Trump Says More Information Soon to Be Released About White House’s Vindman

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs for New York City from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, US, November 2, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts.

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that more information would be released shortly about Alexander Vindman, the US official who told Congress he was concerned that Trump’s call with Ukraine’s leader threatened national security.

Vindman, a US Army lieutenant colonel and National Security Council official, has been targeted by Trump since his Oct. 29 congressional testimony was released. Trump tweeted that day that Vindman was a “Never Trumper witness.”

Asked whether he regrets calling Vindman a “Never Trumper,” Trump told reporters on Saturday, “Well, you’ll be seeing very soon what comes out and then you can ask the question in a different way.”

Vindman sat in on the July 25 call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that spurred the House of Representatives’ impeachment investigation.

