Monday, November 4th | 6 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel-Based Playtika Leases Two New Offices, Plans to Expand With 100 New Hires

Revealed: UK Labour Party Candidate Said She Would Celebrate Deaths of Blair, Bush and Netanyahu; Slandered Pro-Israel Students

Deutsche Telekom, Israeli Online Insurer Lemonade Battle Over the Color Pink

Angered by Onslaught in Northern Syria, Iraqi Kurds Push for Boycott of Turkish Goods

German Far-Right Leader Stirs Controversy With Antisemitic ‘Judas’ Tweet Aimed at Popular Musician

Netanyahu: Arab Countries Now See Israel as an ‘Indispensable Ally’ Against Iran

High Court Postpones Extradition to US of Suspected Russian Hacker

Elbit Systems Lands 5-Year, $50 Million Portuguese Defense Ministry Contract

Israeli Transportation Ministry Pushing ‘Sovereignty Through Transportation’

Jordan Says Two Citizens Held in Israel to Return ‘Before End of Week’: Twitter

November 4, 2019 10:34 am
0

Five Dead as Iraqi Security Forces Open Fire on Baghdad Protesters

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iraqi demonstrators walk on Al-Sanak Bridge during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 4, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Thaier Al-Sudani.

At least five people were killed as Iraqi security forces opened fire on protesters in Baghdad on Monday, a Reuters witness said, as thousands continued to gather in the largest wave of anti-government protests for decades.

A Reuters witness saw one man shot dead, his body carried away by fellow protesters, when security forces opened fire with live rounds on demonstrators near Baghdad‘s Ahrar bridge.

A Reuters cameraman saw at least four others get killed.

However, security and medical sources put the toll at one dead and 22 wounded, adding that rubber bullets and tear gas, not live ammunition, were used. The Interior Ministry could not be immediately reached for comment.

Related coverage

November 4, 2019 10:52 am
0

Jordan Says Two Citizens Held in Israel to Return ‘Before End of Week’: Twitter

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Monday two of its citizens detained by Israel after crossing into the West...

More than 250 Iraqis have been killed in demonstrations since the start of October against a government they see as corrupt and beholden to foreign interests.

Monday’s deaths were in addition to three protesters killed late on Sunday when security forces who opened fire on a crowd trying to storm the Iranian consulate in the Shi’ite Muslim holy city of Kerbala, security and medical sources said.

Security forces in Baghdad had refrained from using live fire in recent days. Nearly 150 people were killed between Oct. 1-7, with 70 percent of deaths resulting from bullets to the head or chest, a government committee report has found.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.