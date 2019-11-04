Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Salutes Iranian Jewish Soldiers in Memorial Service

JNS.org – Members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps participated last week in a memorial service for Jewish soldiers in Tehran’s Jewish cemetery.

A video broadcast by Iranian state media on Oct. 31 shows Revolutionary Guard members saluting, alongside Muslim clerics, as members of the local Jewish community recite the mourning prayer, called Kaddish, and other religious texts in memory of the 13 Jewish Iranian soldiers who died during the eight-year Iran-Iraq War fought from 1980-88.

All Iranian citizens, including Jews, must serve in the Iranian military under a mandatory enlistment law.

Menashe Amir, a leading expert on Iran, told Israel’s Kan public broadcaster that to be accepted by Iran’s Islamic totalitarian regime, the country’s Jewish community of 8,000 people work hard to show authorities that they are an important part of Iranian society, which includes denouncing Israel, reported The Times of Israel.