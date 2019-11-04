Monday, November 4th | 6 Heshvan 5780

November 4, 2019 1:40 pm
Israel-Based Playtika Leases Two New Offices, Plans to Expand With 100 New Hires

avatar by Adi Pick / CTech

Playtika CEO Robert Antokol. Photo: Playtika.

CTech – Israel-based online gaming company Playtika is expanding its operations in Israel. The company is looking to recruit 100 development, analytics, and marketing employees, Playtika announced Monday. As part of its expansion, the company has leased 3,800 square meters of new office space in the Tel Aviv-area town of Herzliya, according to the company’s statement.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Herzliya, Playtika develops free-to-play virtual casino applications and online games including Tropicats and Pirate Kings. Playtika reports over 27 million monthly active users and employs more than 3,000 people across 18 global offices, 800 of which, including its management team, are based in Israel. Playtika was acquired twice: in 2011, Caesars Interactive Entertainment paid $90 million for the company. In July 2016, Caesars sold Playtika to a Chinese consortium for $4.4 billion.

In August, the company acquired Finnish mobile game publisher Seriously, incorporated as Seriously Digital Entertainment for an estimated $275 million.

