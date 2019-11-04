Prominent Alt-Right Leader’s Antisemitic, Racist Rant Caught on Tape: ‘Little F***ing Kikes!’

One of the leaders of the American alt-right movement has been caught on tape spewing antisemitic and racial slurs in between a string of obscenities.

The audio was uploaded to YouTube by professional right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos.

According to the website Gizmodo, it was recorded shortly after the notorious alt-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, which ended in violence when white nationalist drove a car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing a young woman, Heather Heyer.

In the audio, alt-right leader Richard Spencer can be heard shrieking hysterically in a profanity-laced rant against Jews and people of color.

“We are coming back here like a hundred f***ing times!” he screams. “I am so mad! I am so mad at these f***ing people! They don’t do this to f***ing me!”

“We’re going to ritualistically humiliate them!” he continues. “I am coming back here every f***ing weekend if I have to! Like this is never over! I win! They f***ing lose!”

Spencer then uses antisemitic and racist slurs, shouting, “Little f***ing kikes! They get ruled by people like me! Little f***ing octaroons!”

“I rule the f***ing world!” he concludes. “Those pieces of shit get ruled by people like me! They look up and see a face like mine looking down at them! That’s how the f***ing world works! We are going to destroy this f***ing town!”

Spencer became widely known several years ago due to his media savvy, youthful looks, stylish haircut, and tendency to obfuscate labels such as “neo-Nazi” and “white supremacist” by using terms like “alt-right.”

Spencer also attempted to woo the mainstream several times by associating himself with President Donald Trump, ending a speech at one alt-right meeting with the words, “Hail Trump! Hail victory!”

In an appearance on Israeli television, Spencer sought to deflect accusations of antisemitism by declaring himself a “white Zionist” before an incredulous interviewer.

In 2017, Spencer was punched in the face by an anti-racist activist while giving a television interview. The video of the incident quickly went viral, raising his profile even further among both supporters and opponents.