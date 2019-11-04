Monday, November 4th | 6 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Hamas Leader Threatens Gantz: We’ll ‘Make You Curse the Day You Were Born’

US Targets Iranian Top Leader’s Inner Circle With New Sanctions

Prominent Alt-Right Leader’s Antisemitic, Racist Rant Caught on Tape: ‘Little F***ing Kikes!’

Israel-Based Playtika Leases Two New Offices, Plans to Expand With 100 New Hires

Revealed: UK Labour Party Candidate Said She Would Celebrate Deaths of Blair, Bush and Netanyahu; Slandered Pro-Israel Students

Deutsche Telekom, Israeli Online Insurer Lemonade Battle Over the Color Pink

Angered by Onslaught in Northern Syria, Iraqi Kurds Push for Boycott of Turkish Goods

German Far-Right Leader Stirs Controversy With Antisemitic ‘Judas’ Tweet Aimed at Popular Musician

Netanyahu: Arab Countries Now See Israel as an ‘Indispensable Ally’ Against Iran

High Court Postpones Extradition to US of Suspected Russian Hacker

November 4, 2019 10:46 am
0

Rome’s Jewish Community, Catholic Church Criticize Parties for Not Backing Antisemitism Committee

avatar by JNS.org

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte holds his end-of-year news conference in Rome, Italy, December 28, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi.

JNS.org – The Roman Catholic Church and Rome’s Jewish community expressed disappointment on Thursday after far-right parties in Italy refused to back the creation of a parliamentary committee to investigate hate, racism and antisemitism, Reuters reported.

The 5-Star Movement and center-left Democratic Party backed the motion on Wednesday, but the far-right League and its allies—the Brothers of Italy and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia—all abstained.

“The abstention of some parties is a bit dismaying. It’s a decision that we consider wrong and dangerous,” said the president of Rome’s Jewish community, Ruth Dureghello, while 5-Star lawmaker Elisa Tripodi said that “this abstention seems to legitimize a culture of hatred that is reflected in society. It is a shameful page in our political life.”

Cardinal Pietro Parolin from the Vatican added, “I am worried, in the sense that on some things like fundamental values we should all be united. There is a danger that all this gets politicized. We need to break clear of this.”

Related coverage

November 4, 2019 3:56 pm
0

Prominent Alt-Right Leader’s Antisemitic, Racist Rant Caught on Tape: ‘Little F***ing Kikes!’

One of the leaders of the American alt-right movement has been caught on tape spewing antisemitic and racial slurs in...

The League and its allies said they abstained because the motion was unclear in citing, in one example, nationalism and ethnocentricity as possible forces leading to racial hatred.

“By doing that, you are outlawing Brothers of Italy,” said one of the party’s senators, Giovanbattista Fazzolari. “This is not a commission on antisemitism, as they want you believe, but rather a commission aimed at political censorship.”

The Senate committee will still be set up despite the abstention. Holocaust survivor and life senator Liliana Segre had the idea for the committee in response to the daily social-media abuse she receives.

Born in Milan in 1930, Segre was expelled from her school in her young age after the promulgation of Italian Racial Laws in 1938. In 1943, she was arrested with other family members and deported to the camp of Auschwitz. After 1990, she started to speak to the public, especially young people, about her experience.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.