Uzbekistan Signs Agreement With Israeli High-Tech Firm to Help Fight

JNS.org – The government of Uzbekistan signed a memorandum of understanding with the Israel-based company Watergen in an effort aimed at harnessing and using the company’s patented technology to make clean drinking water out of ambient air.

The agreement was signed on Oct. 29 by Uzbekistan’s Minister of Innovation Ibrohim Abdurakhmonov and Watergen’s Vice President of Marketing and Sales Michael Rutman.

Thousands of GEN-M atmospheric water generators (AWGs) produced by Watergen will be dispatched to different towns and cities in the country facing major water shortages, including in Bukhara and Samarkand.

“We are giving the people of Uzbekistan a safe and simple alternative for dealing with a very difficult problem they are facing,” said Rutman. “Our technology offers the people of Uzbekistan a method to acquire fresh water on a daily basis.”

With a weight of just 780 kilograms, the GEN-M is easily transportable and can make as much as 800 liters of water per day. Each unit contains an internal water-treatment system and needs no infrastructure except a source of electricity in order to operate.

The Central Asian nation has been in need of a secure water supply, as it’s one of only two countries in the world that is “double landlocked” from the oceanic seas. As a result, it has relied on the Amu Darya and Syr Darya rivers for a fresh-water supply.

In recent years, however, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have established hydro-power dams at the headwaters of both rivers, undermining Uzbekistan’s ability to use them as sources.