Wednesday, November 6th | 8 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UK Jewish Groups Say Decision to Block Labour MP Accused of Antisemitism From Running for Election Is ‘Not Enough’

Israel Set to Ease Demands on Bezeq to Fire Up Fiber-Optic Plans

Nio, Mobileye Partner on Self-Driving Consumer Passenger Cars in China

‘They Are Leading By Leaps and Bounds’: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Lauds Israeli Economic Innovation in Policy Speech

Israel Says It Is Aiding Syria’s Kurds, Advocating for Them With US

Manufacturing Giant ZF Partners With Israeli Startups Cognata, OptimalPlus

New UK House of Commons Speaker Said Jewish MPs ‘Face Worst of It’ Online

Sweden Charges Man With Spying on Ahwazi Community for Iran

License Plates to Help Tel Aviv Track Down E-Scooter Delinquents

Russia Said to Have Recovered Advanced Israeli Missile in Syria in 2018

November 6, 2019 11:02 am
0

License Plates to Help Tel Aviv Track Down E-Scooter Delinquents

avatar by Adi Pick and Tomer Hadar / CTech

E-scooters in Stockholm, Sweden. Photo: public domain.

CTech – The city of Tel Aviv has taken its fight against rampant electric scooters up another notch. On Tuesday, the city announced it will require shared e-scooter companies operating in the city to install license plates on all their vehicles. The deadline for compliance is December 15.

Three companies currently operate shared e-scooters in Tel Aviv: Bird Rides, Wind operated by BYKE Mobility, and Lime incorporated as Neutron Holdings. City officials are hoping that by making the e-scooters trackable, they can influence riders to be more accountable. Tel Aviv is trying to curb riders from riding on the sidewalk — an offense that carries a fine of NIS 250 (approximately $71.50). In May, the city announced in a Facebook post that during the first five months of the year 9,000 tickets were issued to electric scooters and bike users who rode their vehicles on sidewalks. Despite heavy fines and enforcement efforts, many riders continue to take to the sidewalks.

To track down e-scooter delinquents, the city is telling residents: if you see something, say something. Or rather, take a picture. The city has created an app on which residents can upload photos of offending riders and tag the location and time. The city will then issue a fine to the felon within 24 hours.

Tel Aviv is considered a haven for micro-mobility vehicles thanks to its warm climate and mostly flat terrain. However, the quick rise in the number of vehicles also brought forth safety concerns. In July, the city enacted new regulations designed to police the use of micro-mobility vehicles, such as requiring riders to don a helmet complete with a high visibility strip. Another regulation requires e-scooter and e-bike riders to have a driver’s license or complete specialized training for e-bikes. The new regulations followed a string of accidents involving electric bicycles and e-scooters, some of which were deadly.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.