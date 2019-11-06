Wednesday, November 6th | 8 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Two Iranian Agents Plead Guilty to Surveilling US Jewish Sites

UK Jewish Groups Say Decision to Block Labour MP Accused of Antisemitism From Running for Election Is ‘Not Enough’

Israel Set to Ease Demands on Bezeq to Fire Up Fiber-Optic Plans

Nio, Mobileye Partner on Self-Driving Consumer Passenger Cars in China

‘They Are Leading By Leaps and Bounds’: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Lauds Israeli Economic Innovation in Policy Speech

Israel Says It Is Aiding Syria’s Kurds, Advocating for Them With US

Manufacturing Giant ZF Partners With Israeli Startups Cognata, OptimalPlus

New UK House of Commons Speaker Said Jewish MPs ‘Face Worst of It’ Online

Sweden Charges Man With Spying on Ahwazi Community for Iran

License Plates to Help Tel Aviv Track Down E-Scooter Delinquents

November 6, 2019 11:12 am
0

Manufacturing Giant ZF Partners With Israeli Startups Cognata, OptimalPlus

avatar by Adi Pick / CTech

A car factory. Photo: Jens Mahnke.

CTech – German car parts manufacturing company ZF Friedrichshafen as partnered with Israeli startups Cognata and Optimal Plus, the former announced Tuesday. The financial terms of the collaborations were not disclosed.

ZF’s collaboration with Cognata is in the realm of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), namely electronic systems that help the driver while driving or during parking, raw data management, and transformation. The two companies will work together on managing data received from advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). ZF will be collaborating with OptimalPlus to jointly develop software to improve productivity and efficiency in manufacturing plants.

Cognata, founded in 2016 and based in central Israel, develops a system capable of simulating various situations a self-driving car may encounter within a specific city. The system is meant to reduce the time and resources required for testing the vehicles in real-life situations. The company raised $23.5 million to date.

Founded in 2005 and based in the central Israeli town of Holon, Optimalplus develops big data analytics software. The company employs some 210 people and has raised $79.5 million to date.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.