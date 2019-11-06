Nadler: Conditioning US Assistance to Israel is ‘Wrong’

JNS.org – Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said on Monday that conditioning US assistance to Israel is “wrong.”

“We have a $38 billion commitment over 10 years for military aid to Israel,” Nadler, who is the chairman of the US House Judiciary Committee, told Jewish Insider. “The Israelis need it for defense.”

Former US Vice President Joe Biden, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, said last week that such a contingency would be “absolutely outrageous.”

Nadler and Biden’s comments came as some 2020 Democrats have called for conditioning US assistance to Israel on the Jewish state not fulfilling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s campaign promise to annex parts of the West Bank.

Related coverage Top Canadian Jewish Group Calls for Condemnation of Left-Wing Politician’s Support for Palestinian Terrorist A top Canadian Jewish group is calling on the leader of a major political party to disavow comments made by...