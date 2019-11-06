Wednesday, November 6th | 8 Heshvan 5780

November 6, 2019 1:36 pm
Security Agencies in India on Alert for Possible Terrorist Attacks on Jewish, Israeli Targets

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Illustrative. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Security agencies in India are on alert for possible terrorist attacks on the country’s Jewish community or visiting Israeli tourists.

News site DNA India reported that both al-Qaeda and ISIS could both be involved in such attacks, as intelligence agencies have traced messages being shared online by the terror groups.

In addition, a jihadist group in the southern state of Kerala may be collecting information on the Jewish community in the district of Kochi. Kochi is home to the Cochin Jews, an ancient community most of whose members have immigrated to Israel.

There may also be plans to kidnap Israeli tourists in the country. India is a popular destination for Israeli travelers, especially for young Israelis who have just finished their military service.

DNA speculated that the terror groups could also be motivated by Israel’s support for the Indian government’s decision to impose direct rule on the disputed Kashmir region.

