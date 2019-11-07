Thursday, November 7th | 9 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

The Israeli Government Needs its Own Social Media Spokesmanship Unit, Says Former Israeli Military Spokesman

Israel’s Bank Leumi Is Hoarding up to $118 Million of Holocaust Victims’ Money

Iran Holding IAEA Inspector Was ‘Outrageous Provocation,’ US Official Says

Ex-Head of UN Palestinian Refugee Agency Denies Wrongdoing Amid Misconduct Probe

NATO Recognizes Israel as Key Medical-Assistance Partner as it Seeks to Expand Cooperation

Will Trudeau’s New Government Maintain Its Steady Support for Israel?

Palestinians and Israelis Take Part in Joint Fire-Fighting Exercise at Rescue Academy

Israel’s Government Allocates NIS 2 Million to Organizations Combating BDS Movement

Trump to Lunch With 100 Orthodox Jews for Re-Election Fundraiser in New York

Netanyahu, Israeli Tech Minister Greet Winning Team in Dubai Robotics Contest

November 7, 2019 12:36 pm
0

The Israeli Government Needs its Own Social Media Spokesmanship Unit, Says Former Israeli Military Spokesman

avatar by Adi Pick / CTech

IDF soldiers working with computer technology. Photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Office.

CTech – The Israeli government should establish a non-military social media office, former Israeli military spokesman Ronen Manelis said Tuesday at the Institute for National Security Studies’ (INSS) National Security and Strategic Communications Conference held Thursday in Tel Aviv.

During times of turmoil such as a war, the military spokesperson’s unit will not have time to reach out to civilians and tell them to remain calm, Manelis said. “It is not even a question, the government should establish an office with the explicit purpose of addressing civilians through social media,” he said. “There needs to be a spokesperson unit that has no relation to the Israeli military.”

Investing in social media is cheaper and more efficient than other means, Manelis said. “Our enemies are investing much more money into these worlds than we are,” he added.

Manelis served as the Israeli military spokesperson between May 2017 and September 2019.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.