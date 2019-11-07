Virginia House Elects First Jewish and Female Speaker
by JNS.org
JNS.org – Virginians elected Eileen Filler-Corn as both the first Jewish and female Speaker of the state’s House of Delegates on Tuesday.
A Democrat, Filler-Corn, 55, has represented the Fairfax County suburbs of Washington, DC, in the state chamber since 2010. She’s also the first speaker from northern Virginia in four decades.
The milestone added to what was a historic night for Filler-Corn’s fellow Democrats, who took control of both legislative bodies in the commonwealth and whose governor, Ralph Northam, is a Democrat.
Elsewhere, Democrat Andy Beshear defeated incumbent Republican Matt Bevin to become Kentucky’s governor, while Republican Tate Reeves defeated Democrat Jim Hood to become governor of Mississippi.
Related coverage
Meet the new Speaker of the House, Virginia state legislature:
Eileen Filler-Corn –
First woman speaker
First Jewish speaker
First speaker from Northern Va. in 40 years.
Mazel Tov, @EfillerCorn pic.twitter.com/7uUfG7dfIC
— Julie Cohen (@FilmmakerJulie) November 6, 2019