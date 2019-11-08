At Kristallnacht Memorial Service in Berlin, Jewish Leaders Sound Alarm on Antisemitism

JNS. org – It’s been 81 years since Kristallnacht (“The Night of Broken Glass”), when Nazis torched synagogues, vandalized thousands of Jewish homes, schools and businesses, and killed nearly 100 Jews on the night of Nov. 9-10, 1938 in what was a precursor of things to come in Germany. In the aftermath, some 30,000 Jewish men were arrested and sent to concentration camps.

On Thursday morning at the Central Orthodox Synagogue of Berlin, Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog lit a yahrzeit candle in memory of those who were brutally tortured and killed in the urban pogrom.

Together, Herzog and the rabbi of the Berlin synagogue, Yitshak Ehrenberg, then recited the mourner’s Kaddish in remembrance of those systematically murdered in Holocaust.

“This Shabbat marks 81 years since Kristallnacht. It is inconceivable that today Jews need to remove their kipah in order to walk the streets of Europe,” said Herzog at the synagogue. “In this place, thousands of Jews prayed. … These walls speak of emotions, telling the story of a community that turned to ashes, and stood up again and was revived.”

