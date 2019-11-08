Friday, November 8th | 10 Heshvan 5780

November 8, 2019 9:32 am
Israel One of Three Countries to Vote Against UN Resolution Blasting US Embargo on Cuba

avatar by JNS.org

The United Nations building in New York. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Israel, the United States and Brazil were the only three countries to vote against a UN General Assembly resolution on Thursday to condemn the US embargo of Cuba for the 28th year.

The measure passed 187-3, with Ukraine and Colombia abstaining.

Last year, the tally was 189-2 with only Israel and the United States voting in opposition, with no abstentions.

UNGA resolutions are not legally binding nor enforceable.

The US embargo on Cuba was enacted in 1960 after the revolution led by Fidel Castro. Two years later, it was extended to include virtually all exports.

“Allies are those who stand shoulder-to-shoulder in support of one another. We are proud to be one of the few countries standing with the US against a resolution that calls for an end to its embargo against Cuba. We will always stand with #America in fighting for a better world,” tweeted Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon.

“Thank you! I value the friendship shared by the United States and #Israel and appreciate your support,” tweeted US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft in response to Danon.

