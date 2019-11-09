Saturday, November 9th | 11 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iraqi PM Concedes ‘Mistakes Made’ as Protesters Pushed Back in Baghdad

Erdogan Says Turkey Will Not Leave Syria Until Other Countries Pull Out

Ahead of 81st Kristallnacht Anniversary, Top US Jewish Group Calls for Action Against Rising Global Antisemitism

As Bigotry Stirs Globally, Bosnian Jews, Muslims Recall Lesson in Tolerance

UN Human Rights Council Session Sees Praise Lavished on Iranian Regime’s Human Rights Record

No Sign of New Cabinet as Lebanese Leaders Meet, Bank Curbs Continue

‘BDS Fail’ in South Africa as Pro-Boycott Lobby Abandons National Campaign Against Israeli Company’s Takeover of Local Dairy Giant

Israeli Series ‘Fauda’ Set to Get an Indian Remake Focusing on India, Pakistan Tensions

Iran Quake Kills at Least Six, Injures 300: TV

Israel’s Netanyahu Appoints Rival Bennett as Temporary Defense Minister; New Right to Ally With Likud

November 9, 2019 11:51 am
0

Iraqi PM Concedes ‘Mistakes Made’ as Protesters Pushed Back in Baghdad

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A demonstrator gestures during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 9, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Saturday that political parties had “made mistakes” in their running of the country, promising electoral reform and other measures as he sought to bring an end to months of protests.

“Political forces and parties are important institutions in any democratic system, and they have made great sacrifices, but they have also made many mistakes,” Abdul Mahdi said in a statement.

He made his remarks as security forces were trying to push protesters back from several major bridges in Baghdad that had been occupied for days. At least 34 people were injured as security forces launched tear gas and stun grenades to try to disperse protesters still grouped near the bridges.

On Friday, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s senior Shi’ite Muslim cleric, urged the country’s ruling elite to seek a peaceful way out of the crisis in which at least 280 people have died.

Related coverage

November 9, 2019 10:00 am
0

Erdogan Says Turkey Will Not Leave Syria Until Other Countries Pull Out

Turkey will not leave Syria until other countries pull out, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying on Friday,...

The prime minister appeared to strike a more conciliatory tone toward protesters, who have demanded that he step down, saying that protests are a legitimate engine of political change. At the same time he urged demonstrators not to interrupt “normal life” in the country that has been hit economically by weeks of unrest.

Tens of thousands of people have protested across the country since October 1, with security forces using lethal force to try to quell the unrest. Demonstrators are demanding an overhaul of the political system and criticizing corruption in the ruling class that has dominated the country since the US-led overthrow of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

“The protests have helped and will help pressure political groups, the government … to reform and accept change. However continuing protests must allow for a return to normal life, which will lead to legitimate demands being met,” Abdul Mahdi said.

The protests began in Baghdad and quickly spread to the country’s southern provinces. Security forces continue to use live fire against demonstrators, in addition to tear gas canisters and stun grenades fired directly at protesters.

Abdul Mahdi also promised a ban on possession of weapons by non-state groups that have been accused of shooting demonstrators and investigations into protester deaths,

The prime minister, who announced a spate of reforms during the first wave of protests last month, added that new electoral reforms would be announced in the “coming few days.” He did not elaborate.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.