Amazon Launches Operations in Hebrew on Chinese Singles Day

CTech – E-commerce giant Amazon officially launched its service in Hebrew on Monday, choosing the same date as Chinese Singles Day, a shopping holiday similar to America’s Black Friday. The company’s announcement stated that in addition to offering a Hebrew-language website, customers will now be able to purchase over 50 million products from different countries in different currencies, including the New Israeli Shekel (NIS). The retail giant now offers customer service in Hebrew as well.

Amazon launched its Israeli website in September, in English. Amazon’s local website offers a “ships locally” option and highlights Israeli retailers that already joined the platform — among them cosmetics brand GA-DE, fashion retailers Crazy Line and Adika, and Nintendo Israel.

Israeli customers ordering products from outside the country are now being offered free shipping for orders above $49 made on Amazon.com.

Despite Israel’s relatively small population of just over nine million people, Chinese juggernaut Alibaba lists it among AliExpress’ hottest markets, and Israeli shoppers came in fourth on the website’s list of global transactions during last year’s Singles Day sales. Last month, Calcalist reported that Alibaba set up a direct shipping route to Israel intended to speed up delivery times ahead of Singles Day.