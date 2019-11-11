Monday, November 11th | 13 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top US Jewish Group Lauds Greece for Adopting IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

‘The Difference Now Is That We Have the State of Israel’: German Jewish Leader Describes Growing Unease With Threat from Neo-Nazis, Islamists

Amazon Launches Operations in Hebrew on Chinese Singles Day

Thailand’s Navy Purchases Israeli Counter-Drone System

GOP Presidential Primary Challenger Joe Walsh Vows to be ‘More Pro-Israel’ Than Trump

Will the Loaded, Long-Distance Relationship Between Russia and Israel Last?

Bennett to Be Sworn in as Israel’s Defense Minister on Tuesday

3 Police Officers, 15 Locals Wounded During Arrest Operation in Yitzhar

Oman Urges Dialogue With Iran, Stays Neutral in Regional Tensions

Greece Endorses Universal Definition of Antisemitism

November 11, 2019 11:25 am
0

Amazon Launches Operations in Hebrew on Chinese Singles Day

avatar by Meir Orbach / CTech

The logo of Amazon is seen at a new Amazon warehouse on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, July 30, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Carlos Jasso / File.

CTech – E-commerce giant Amazon officially launched its service in Hebrew on Monday, choosing the same date as Chinese Singles Day, a shopping holiday similar to America’s Black Friday. The company’s announcement stated that in addition to offering a Hebrew-language website, customers will now be able to purchase over 50 million products from different countries in different currencies, including the New Israeli Shekel (NIS). The retail giant now offers customer service in Hebrew as well.

Amazon launched its Israeli website in September, in English. Amazon’s local website offers a “ships locally” option and highlights Israeli retailers that already joined the platform — among them cosmetics brand GA-DE, fashion retailers Crazy Line and Adika, and Nintendo Israel.

Israeli customers ordering products from outside the country are now being offered free shipping for orders above $49 made on Amazon.com.

Despite Israel’s relatively small population of just over nine million people, Chinese juggernaut Alibaba lists it among AliExpress’ hottest markets, and Israeli shoppers came in fourth on the website’s list of global transactions during last year’s Singles Day sales. Last month, Calcalist reported that Alibaba set up a direct shipping route to Israel intended to speed up delivery times ahead of Singles Day.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.