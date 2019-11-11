Monday, November 11th | 13 Heshvan 5780

November 11, 2019 1:36 pm
0

Jordanian Stability a ‘Clear Interest’ for Israel, Netanyahu Says on 25th Anniversary of Peace Deal With Hashemite Kingdom

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Jordanian King Hussein shake hands while US President Bill Clinton looks on, Oct. 26, 1994. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at a Knesset conference on Monday that was held to mark the 25th anniversary of the signing of his country’s peace treaty with Jordan.

“We have an outstanding interest in keeping the peace agreement due to the fact that we have our longest border with Jordan and given the short distance from the border to the Mediterranean Sea,” Netanyahu noted. “The importance of stability in Jordan, like the importance of the stability in Egypt and the stability of the peace agreements or the non-takeover by Islamist elements, is in our clear interest, vis-à-vis the regime in Egypt and the regime in Jordan.”

Regarding any potential future arrangement with the Palestinians, Netanyahu commented, “In my view, the first sine qua non is that due to the fact that we live in the area that we do, we must keep full security control from the Jordan River westward to the sea. If we do not do this, it will not matter what we do on other issues, everything will collapse.”

Earlier on Monday, Jordanian King Abdullah II toured the Naharayim border enclave for the first time after the expiration of 25-year-old lease that had allowed Israeli farmers access to the area.

