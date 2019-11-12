Eight-Year-Old Israeli Girl Collapses, Stops Breathing During Rocket Attack on Central Israeli City

An eight-year-old Israeli girl collapsed on Monday with what was likely cardiac arrhythmia and had to be resuscitated after a severe panic attack caused by red alert sirens.

The Israeli news site Mako reported the girl, from the central city of Holon, was now recovering at Wolfson Medical Center.

“A minute or two minutes after the siren, she just collapsed,” the girl’s mother said.

The family then called emergency service Magen David Adom. Paramedic Andrei Yarmayev said, “When we arrived on the scene, we saw an eight-year-old girl unconscious with no pulse and no respiration.”

“We were told that during the alarm, they went out to the stairwell and then she lost consciousness,” he continued. “We gave her life-saving medical care that included advanced resuscitation, massage, artificial respiration, electric shock, and medication until her pulse returned.”

“We stabilized her condition and then evacuated her to the hospital where she is in serious but stable condition,” the paramedic stated.

Dr. Sion Huri, head of pediatric intensive care at Wolfson, told the press that the girl “probably suffered from an arrhythmia caused by an anxiety attack. It’s a rare case, but it happens.”

“Luckily, the neighbors immediately began resuscitation and MADA arrived fairly quickly,” he added. “Her condition is more stable despite the fact that she still has an arrhythmia.”

“Incidentally we had a similar case about a year ago, but it’s pretty rare,” Huri said. “We haven’t seen many such cases, but I am optimistic that she will recover.”

Deputy Minister of Health Yaakov Litzman visited the girl in hospital and said she her condition had improved slightly.

“She woke up a little bit, you could say she’s getting better, and I hope she’ll be released in the coming days,” he said.