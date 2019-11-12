Israel’s UN Envoy Urges Security Council to Condemn Gaza Terror Groups Behind Latest Rocket Assault

With Israel again facing a rocket assault from in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, the Jewish state’s UN envoy urged the Security Council on Tuesday to take action.

“These rocket attacks from terrorist organizations threaten the lives of nine million civilians,” Ambassador Danny Danon said. “Instead of calling on all parties to exercise restraint, we expect the UNSC to clearly and unequivocally condemn the terrorists responsible.”

“It is time for the international community to realize that its silence is a prize for terrorism,” the Israeli diplomat added.

“Israel is not interested in escalation but will counter its campaign against terrorism with determination and strength,” Danon concluded.