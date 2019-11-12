Palestinians Still Coming Up with Theories of Who Supposedly ‘Killed’ Arafat — Including Mahmoud Abbas

It is the 15th anniversary of the timely death of arch-terrorist Yasser Arafat, and the Palestinian media is asking once again, “who killed Abu Ammar?” — Arafat’s nom de guerre.

A member of the Fatah Central Committee, Tawfiq Tirawi, affirmed that Fatah is working hard to reach results regarding the “assassination of Abu Ammar,” and will one day find a result that satisfies all the Palestinian people. He notes that the people are in a hurry to know the answer — but, hey, its only been 15 years. These things take time.

A member of the Executive Committee of the PLO, Azzam al-Ahmad, said, “It is not easy to reach the precise details regarding the assassination of martyr President Yasser Arafat. … The decisive issue is that Israel has poisoned him, but how? We are looking for a solution for this mystery, but all the great leaders who preceded Abu Ammar were assassinated in the same manner, including Nasser.” He knows it was Israel — but they just need a little more evidence.

The perennial mystery is also fodder for Hamas/Fatah infighting. A Hamas website stated flatly that current Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas was the person behind a huge conspiracy to poison Arafat, listing lots of supposed circumstantial evidence, like Abbas sabotaging investigations and the movement of some people close to Arafat to Israel at the time of his death.

