Trump Slated to Address Israeli-American Council Conference on Dec. 7

JNS.org – US President Donald Trump is scheduled to give the keynote address at the annual Israeli-American Council’s annual summit next month, announced the organization on Monday. It would mark the president’s first appearance at a non-political Jewish organization.

The IAC conference will take place in Southern Florida from Dec. 5-8, with Trump slated to give remarks on Dec. 7. It is expected to bring together nearly 4,000 attendees from around the world for an event that shapes the Jewish communal conversation.

“It is an honor for us to host the president of the United States, who is addressing a non-political Jewish organization for the first time,” IAC Co-Founder and CEO Shoham Nicolet told JTA. “This is great news not only for our organization, but for the entire pro-Israel community in America, which supports unwavering ties between the United States and Israel.”

US Vice President Mike Pence addressed last year’s IAC summit.

Related coverage Trump: Iran Returning Missing Jewish Former FBI Agent Would Be ‘Positive Step’ JNS.org - US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that if Iran were to return missing Jewish American former FBI...

IAC has become the fastest-growing American Jewish organization in the United States.

The conference will feature a myriad of prominent speakers, consisting of top politicians, diplomats and entrepreneurs from across the United States and Israel, including Stanley Fischer, former vice chairman of the Federal Reserve; Yonatan Winetraub co-founder of SpaceIL; Isaac Herzog, chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel; Consul General of Israel in New York Dani Dayan; and Netta Barzilai, winner of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest.