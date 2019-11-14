Israeli Eurovision Winner Netta Barzilai Surprises Couple at Wedding Impacted by Rocket Attacks

Israeli singer and 2018 Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai surprised a couple at their wedding in Beersheba this week after a string of rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip forced them to change their nuptial plans.

The “Toy” singer saw the couple, Efrat and Eliran — who originally expected to have more than 400 guests at their wedding — talk to Israel’s Channel 12 evening news about having to scale back the event because the IDF’s Home Front Command does not allow large gatherings during a period of attacks, according to The Jerusalem Post. The couple instead decided to have a much smaller ceremony in a protected space.

“I couldn’t stay indifferent,” Barzilai said at the wedding. “I was watching TV like half of Israel and I saw you. And I just got up off the couch and said, ‘It will surely be very special here. And it will surely be fun.’ And I simply got my team and traveled here to make this amazing couple happy.”

A video posted on YouTube shows Barzilai serenading the couple and taking photos with them, as well as dancing with guests.