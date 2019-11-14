Pope Francis’ Denunciation of Rising Antisemitism Shows His ‘Profound Commitment to Jewish People,’ Says Prominent Rabbi
by Algemeiner Staff
A prominent Argentine rabbi praised Pope Francis I for his “profound commitment to the Jewish people” on Thursday, following the pope’s impromptu condemnation of antisemitism and anti-Zionism this week.
“After so many years, I know the pope’s way of thinking and feeling,” Rabbi Abraham Skorka — a close friend and long-time collaborator of the pope’s — told the Vatican News on Thursday. “He says what comes from the depths of his heart.”
Departing from prepared remarks, the pope expressed deep anxiety about a resurgence of antisemitism during his weekly Papal Audience at the Vatican in Rome on Wednesday.
Explaining that he wanted to make a “separate note” on the issue of Jew-hatred, Pope Francis delivered a thunderous denunciation of antisemitism.
Rabbi Skorka — who jointly published in book form a series of interfaith dialogues that he and Francis held during the pope’s prior role, as Archbishop Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Buenos Aires — said that the pope’s words “aroused in me great emotions and a sense of gratitude, thinking also of the long history of misunderstandings between the Church and the Jews.”
While Pope Francis did not mention a specific incident, many Italians have been shocked by the news last week that an 89-year-old Auschwitz survivor required police protection because of death threats from far-right extremists.
Liliana Segre — a life senator in the Italian parliament — had called on fellow legislators to establish a committee to combat racist and antisemitic hatred, resulting in a barrage of antisemitic abuse and threats to her safety.