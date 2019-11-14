Thursday, November 14th | 16 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Military Says It ‘Achieved All of Its Objectives’ in Latest Gaza Fighting

Despite ‘Wonderful’ Meeting, Trump and Erdogan Fail to Resolve Conflicts

Front-Runner Democratic Presidential Candidates Tout Support for Iron Dome, Back Israel’s Right to Self-Defense

Russia Sets Up Helicopter Base in Northern Syria After US Exit

Netanyahu, Joint List MK Lock Horns Over IDF Operations in Gaza

US Rejects Israeli Request to Condition Financial Assistance to Lebanese Armed Forces

Google Backs Israeli IoT Security Startup Armis

US Adds Companies to Economic Blacklist for Providing WMD Activity Support in Syria

US Criticizes European Court Ruling Requiring Labeling of Certain Products

Israel Innovation Authority to Encourage Institutional Investments in Tech with $4.3 Million Program

November 14, 2019 11:30 am
0

US Rejects Israeli Request to Condition Financial Assistance to Lebanese Armed Forces

avatar by Jackson Richman / JNS.org

Hezbollah supporters in Marjayoun, Lebanon, May 7, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Aziz Taher / File.

JNS.org – The United States has rejected a request from Israel to condition US assistance to the Lebanese Armed Forces, which has supported the US-designated terrorist group and Iranian proxy Hezbollah.

A US State Department spokesperson told JNS that the United States remains committed to strengthening the capacity of the Lebanese Armed Forces to secure Lebanon’s borders, defend its sovereignty and preserve its stability, and that no Lebanese expenditures or purchases of military materiel has been delayed.

“The United States continues to support the efforts of the Lebanese people to form a new efficient and effective government that will bring economic reform, and an end to endemic corruption,” continued the spokesperson. “We have expressed clearly our concerns at violence or provocative actions against protesters, and note efforts by the LAF and other institutions to ensure the rights and safety of the protesters.”

David Schenker, the US assistant secretary of state for Near East Affairs, said in a briefing with reporters in Jerusalem on Wednesday, “We have confidence in the Lebanese army, and we think they are important partners in the fight against Sunni jihadists.”

Related coverage

November 14, 2019 11:55 am
0

Despite ‘Wonderful’ Meeting, Trump and Erdogan Fail to Resolve Conflicts

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday pushed Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to walk away from the purchase of a Russian...

No US assistance to Lebanon has been withheld. Rather, it has been subject to “a budget process” that consists of “a continual review of all assistance programs to ensure we are meeting US foreign-policy objectives and optimizing the value for the American taxpayer.”

The State Department referred JNS to the White House Office of Management and Budget, which declined to comment on the record.

Israel has expressed concern that funding that goes to the Lebanese Armed Forces has supported Hezbollah, a known terror organization. The LAF, which received $100 million last year from the United States, and Hezbollah are known to have cooperated together.

Jewish Policy Center senior director Shoshana Bryen said, “it is important for the State Department to take military aid to Lebanon under review—not least because the government under which the Lebanese Armed Forces operates is dominated by Hezbollah, a US-designated terror organization allied with Iran and pledged to Israel’s destruction.”

Furthermore, she continued, “as the people of Lebanon demand a government that is not dominated by sectarian interests or by Iran, the LAF has been defending the government from its people, killing at least one demonstrator this week. It is entirely unclear how American arms and training for the LAF furthers stability or peace in the region.”

Reportedly, the US State and US Defense Departments have been for continuing the aid, while many in the White House advocate halting it.

Israel has called for Lebanon to shut down Hezbollah’s precision-missile manufacturing, in addition to cutting ties with the group.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.