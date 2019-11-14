US Rejects Israeli Request to Condition Financial Assistance to Lebanese Armed Forces

JNS.org – The United States has rejected a request from Israel to condition US assistance to the Lebanese Armed Forces, which has supported the US-designated terrorist group and Iranian proxy Hezbollah.

A US State Department spokesperson told JNS that the United States remains committed to strengthening the capacity of the Lebanese Armed Forces to secure Lebanon’s borders, defend its sovereignty and preserve its stability, and that no Lebanese expenditures or purchases of military materiel has been delayed.

“The United States continues to support the efforts of the Lebanese people to form a new efficient and effective government that will bring economic reform, and an end to endemic corruption,” continued the spokesperson. “We have expressed clearly our concerns at violence or provocative actions against protesters, and note efforts by the LAF and other institutions to ensure the rights and safety of the protesters.”

David Schenker, the US assistant secretary of state for Near East Affairs, said in a briefing with reporters in Jerusalem on Wednesday, “We have confidence in the Lebanese army, and we think they are important partners in the fight against Sunni jihadists.”

