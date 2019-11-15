Friday, November 15th | 17 Heshvan 5780

November 15, 2019 11:47 am
0

Arrest Made in Egg-Throwing Attacks on Jews in Brooklyn

avatar by JNS.org

A street view of a mainly ultra-Orthodox area in Borough Park in Brooklyn, NY, on Jan. 1, 2014. Photo: Nati Shohat/Flash 90.

JNS.org – An arrest was made on Wednesday night in a case of egg-throwing attacks on Jews in Brooklyn, NY.

Mohib Hoque, 18, was apprehended and charged with three hate crimes for being part of a group of teens that threw eggs at a 50-year-old woman on Saturday, also the Jewish Sabbath, in the Borough Park neighborhood. She was hit in the back.

Later, the group hit a man with an egg.

He then threw eggs at Congregation Bnei Torah Sanz between the neighborhoods of Flatbush and Borough Park as worshippers were leaving.

There were no injuries in the incidents, according to police.

The incidents exemplify the spike in antisemitic hate crimes in Brooklyn in recent months.

