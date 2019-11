WeWork Continues Downward Spiral With $1.25 Billion in Losses for 3Q 2019

On Monday, the Financial Times reported that WeWork could be getting another colorful CEO to fill the gap left by ousted leader Adam Neumann, and that the company was talking to John Legere, the spirited boss of T-Mobile USA, who may step into Neumann’s big shoes.Last week, WeWork posted to its website a detailed investor presentation from mid-October outlining its plans to help the company bounce back on its feet. The presentation detailed several steps in its recovery plan, mainly a renewed focus on its core activity as a shared-office company, the closure of non-core departments and subsidiaries, and a significant downsizing in personnel.

The presentation was published amidst reports of global layoffs from WeWork and its subsidiaries, most recently in New York. Last week, Calcalist reported, citing one person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity, that about half the employees of New York-based WeWork subsidiary Flatiron School Inc., which develops online coding courses, were being called in for meetings and handed their notices.