November 15, 2019 11:54 am
Wheaton College Investigates Swastika Scrawlings, One Targeting Jewish Student

Photo: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo.

JNS.org – Wheaton College in Norton, Mass., is investigating two recent incidents featuring swastikas.

On Nov. 7, a swastika was found drawn on the whiteboard hanging on a student’s door in a residence hall where one of the two students in the room is Jewish.

On Oct. 27, a swastika and disparaging words against women were found on a whiteboard in a common area inside the same residence hall.

Wheaton College President Dennis Hanno said the Nov. 7 incident “runs counter to our values as an institution,” adding that the swastika symbolizes antisemitism, white supremacy and genocide.

November 15, 2019 2:06 pm
Jewish Historic Sites in Venice At Risk as Floodwater Rises in Historic Italian City

Jewish institutions in Italy reported on Friday that the catastrophic flooding in Venice had impacted many of the city's sites...

The college has scheduled an event on Nov. 15 to discuss the symbolism behind the swastika.

Last week, there was a solidarity rally in response to the incidents.

