November 17, 2019 10:04 am
Hallmark Channel Set to Premiere Hanukkah Movies for First Time

Young Israelis light candles for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah at a bar in Tel Aviv on Dec. 8, 2015. Photo: Miriam Alster/Flash90.

JNS.org – The Hallmark Channel will premiere its first two Hanukkah-themed movies next month in honor of the eight-day Jewish holiday, which this year starts on Dec. 22, the New York Post reported on Wednesday.

“Our audience is very vocal, and they tell us when they’d like to see more of something,” said Michelle Vicary, Crown Media’s executive vice president of programming. “We’ve heard over the years that they would like to see [a Hanukkah movie] if a script came in that we liked. And that happened this year—twice.”

The first film, “Holiday Date,” airs on Dec. 14 and follows Brooke, a woman who experiences a breakup shortly before a trip to introduce her boyfriend to her family for Christmas. She instead goes home with Joel, a Jewish actor who will pose as her boyfriend Since he has never celebrated Christmas, drama, of course, ensues.

“Unfortunately, they have not discussed if he knows all the traditions,” said Vicary. “As the family becomes more suspicious whether he knows how to celebrate, our two leads begin to fall for each other.”

The second Hanukkah movie, “Double Holiday,” airs on Dec. 22. It’s about a Jewish woman named Rebecca whose Hanukkah plans are disrupted when her boss asks her to team up with her rival to plan their office holiday party together.

Vicary said about the characters, “They learn that while the traditions and celebrations are different, the feelings of holiday and celebration and family and togetherness are the same.”

